Sembcorp awards a new order of 50.4 MW to Suzlon | Image: Suzlon Energy (Representative)

Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, on Tuesday announced a new order win for the development of a 50.4 MW wind power project for Sembcorp’s renewables subsidiary Green Infra Wind Energy Limited, through an exchange filing. Suzlon will install 24 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 2.1 MW each. The project is located in Karnataka and is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

The order is part of the bid won from Railway Energy Management Company Limited by Sembcorp. This mandate will help achieve Indian Railways objective of becoming a net‐zero carbon emitter by the end of this decade. The project of this size can provide electricity to approximately 33 thousand households and curb and approximately 1.29 lakh tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project including, erection and commissioning. Suzlon will also provide comprehensive operation, and maintenance services post commissioning. Sembcorp was awarded the 50.4 MW capacity following the tariff‐based bidding process.

Speaking on the order win, JP Chalasani, CEO, Suzlon Group, said, “As the country’s leading renewable energy solutions provider, Suzlon is delighted that valued customers like Sembcorp, continue to choose our leading technology and capabilities across the value chain of wind energy. We are proud that our partnership with Sembcorp will assist Indian Railways to become a net‐zero carbon emitter by the end of this decade thereby contributing to a sustainable India.”

“Suzlon, with its 28 years of experience in the wind energy market, is well positioned to contribute to India’s fight against “climate emergency” with a focus on renewable energy. Our products which are best suited for varied wind regimes and immaculate service offerings make Suzlon the obvious choice for our stakeholders and customers.”

“Every Suzlon turbine ranging over 80%‐90% on domestic content and manufactured in the country through a thriving domestic value chain is a testament to our contribution to the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.

Suzlon turbines feature the time tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology that efficiently integrates wind turbines into the utility network to meet the grid requirements. Suzlon’s R&D efforts are continuously geared towards increasing turbine performance, harnessing more energy from low wind sites, and lowering the cost of energy.

Sembcorp has generation assets across 13 states and presence across 18 states in India, with a portfolio of more than 3GW of wind and solar energy.