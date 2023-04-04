Ashwani Kumar steps down as Suzlon CEO, replaced by predecessor JP Chalasani

According to an exchange filing, Ashwani Kumar has stepped down as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of clean energy firm Suzlon. He will be replaced by former group CEO and strategic advisor JP Chalasani with effect from April 5, 2023.

Chalasani has over 40 years of experience in the public and private sectors across the sector from power generation projects, transmission and distribution, to trading and coal mining.

Chalasani's journey from Reliance to Suzlon

Before serving as group CEO at Suzlon from 2016 to 2020, Chalasani was the chief executive and Managing Director of Punj Lloyd since January 2014.

He had also spent 18 years with the Reliance Group after joining as Vice President in 1995, and led Reliance Power as CEO from 2008 to 2013.

He was also one of Anil Ambani's closest aides, and had known Suzlon's Tulsi Tanti ever since the firm got a wind farm order from Reliance Power in 2008.

Big exit follows Suzlon's revenue slump