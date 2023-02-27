Suzlon flags scam involving app taking online payments in its name

Through a regulatory filing, clean energy giant Suzlon Energy has informed the public that a fraudulent company GR Real Earn has been collecting money from people in its name. The dubious mobile app has been asking people to make online payments to seena418@ibl, claiming that the funds are meant for Suzlon.

The firm has informed investors and the public that the payments for its rights issue announced on February 24, will only be taken through the ASBA mechanism. This means that the amount will be blocked in the buyer's bank account, and no direct transfers are to be made to Suzlon.

Suzlon is currently mulling action against the illegal activities of GR Real Earn, in order to protect its shareholders and the public from getting scammed.