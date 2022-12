According to a regulatory filing, Suzlon Energy Ltd has sold entire 51.05% stake in its green power subsidiary Vayudoot Solarfarms Ltd to Aries Renewables Pvt Ltd for Rs 142.3 million.

Now Vayudoot Solarfarms isn't a subsidiary of the renewable energy firm anymore. Vayudoot Solarfarms' turnover for the year 2021-22 was Rs 145 million, and its net worth reached more than Rs 242 million.

Shares of Suzlon Energy were trading 2.1% higher on the National Stock Exchange after that.