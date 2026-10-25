Suzlon Energy Shares Crash 55% From September 2024 Peak, Investors Eye October 29 Q2 Results For Recovery Cues

Suzlon Energy shares have fallen nearly 55% from their September 2024 peak. |

Mumbai: Suzlon Energy shares have fallen nearly 55 percent from their September 2024 peak, reflecting sustained selling pressure after a strong rally driven by the company's debt-free status. Investors are now awaiting its second-quarter results for FY27, scheduled for October 29, for fresh direction.

Suzlon Shares Lose Momentum

Suzlon Energy shares had surged from below Rs 6 in July 2022 to around Rs 83 in September 2024, attracting significant investor interest.

However, the stock has since witnessed a sharp correction, erasing a substantial portion of its earlier gains.

The shares closed at Rs 37.40 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday, October 23, marking a decline of nearly 55 percent from their September 2024 peak.

The stock is also trading around 46 percent below its stated 52-week high of Rs 69.50.

Stock Falls 34% In Six Months

Suzlon Energy shares have remained under pressure across multiple trading periods.

Over the past five sessions, the stock declined Rs 3.60, or 8.78 percent. During the past month, it slipped Rs 3.40, representing an 8.33 percent fall.

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The six-month performance has been particularly weak, with shares losing Rs 19.53, or 34.31 percent.

The correction follows an earlier rally after Suzlon announced it had become debt-free, improving investor sentiment and supporting a sharp valuation re-rating.

Q2 FY27 Results On October 29

Investors will closely monitor Suzlon Energy's upcoming quarterly earnings for signs of improving financial performance and business growth.

In an exchange filing, the company confirmed that its board will meet on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

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The board will consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended September 30, 2026.

The announcement was made under SEBI's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations, 2015.

The upcoming earnings announcement could provide fresh cues on Suzlon's financial position and near-term outlook.