Suzlon Bets ₹550 Crore On 3 AI-Powered Blade Factories, 15,000 Jobs In Pipeline By 2027

Suzlon plans Rs 550 crore investment in three AI-powered wind blade factories across Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu by 2027. |

Chennai: Suzlon Group plans to invest around Rs 550 crore to establish three artificial intelligence (AI)-powered wind turbine blade factories in Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, aiming to strengthen manufacturing capacity and accelerate execution of its growing order book.

The new facilities, expected to become operational by 2027, will generate around 15,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Rs 550 Crore Investment Plan

Suzlon co-founder Girish Tanti told PTI that the company has earmarked Rs 550 crore for the three manufacturing projects, entirely funded through internal accruals.

Of the total investment, Rs 200 crore will be allocated to the Tamil Nadu facility, while the remaining Rs 350 crore will support the Gujarat and Karnataka plants.

The factories will be located closer to wind energy project sites to reduce transportation costs, improve logistics and speed up equipment deliveries.

AI-Powered Manufacturing Expansion

The three new facilities will increase Suzlon's total manufacturing network to 18 factories, creating what the company describes as India's largest smart wind manufacturing capacity.

Suzlon currently operates five blade manufacturing facilities in Jaisalmer, Bhuj, Ratlam, Dhule and Anantapur.

The upcoming plants will integrate artificial intelligence, robotics, automation and advanced digital systems to improve production efficiency, product quality and workplace safety.

AI-enabled vision systems will help identify manufacturing defects instantly, while digital platforms will strengthen quality monitoring and operational transparency.

15,000 Jobs, Rural Employment Focus

The expansion is expected to create approximately 3,000 direct jobs and 12,000 indirect employment opportunities.

According to Tanti, nearly 80 per cent of these employment opportunities will benefit rural communities, supporting local economic development.

Strong Order Book Supports Expansion

Suzlon had an order book of approximately 6 GW as of March 2026, reflecting demand from domestic renewable energy developers.

The company reported FY26 revenue of Rs 16,679 crore, compared with Rs 10,851 crore in FY25.

Net profit increased to Rs 3,163 crore from Rs 2,072 crore during the same period.

Tanti said the investment would strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities and support India's growing demand for efficient, locally manufactured wind energy equipment.