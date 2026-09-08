Suzlon Wins Maiden 200 MW Ayana Order, S144 Platform Crosses 10 GW Milestone

Suzlon secures a maiden 200 MW order from Ayana Renewable Power. |

Mumbai: Suzlon Energy has secured its maiden 200 MW wind energy order from Ayana Renewable Power Limited, strengthening its order pipeline and expanding its presence in Madhya Pradesh.

The deal takes cumulative orders for Suzlon’s flagship S144 wind turbine platform beyond the 10 GW mark, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.

64 turbines to be installed

Under the order, Suzlon will install 64 S144 wind turbine generators, each with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW. The project will be developed at Limbawas in Madhya Pradesh.

Power generated from the facility will be connected to the Madhya Pradesh Power Management Company Limited state grid.

Suzlon will execute the project through its engineering, procurement and construction offering. Its scope includes turbine supply, land acquisition, balance of plant work, a pooling substation and an extra-high-voltage transmission line.

The company will also handle commissioning, operations and maintenance services, offering Ayana an integrated project delivery package.

Third developer-led order

Suzlon said the contract is its third developer-led wind order across Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. Ayana’s facility will be its first wind power project in Madhya Pradesh.

Suzlon Group Vice Chairman and Co-Founder Girish Tanti said Madhya Pradesh has more than 55 GW of wind potential at a hub height of 150 metres. He added that the state could play a role in India’s next phase of wind energy growth.

Suzlon Group Chief Executive Officer Ajay Kapur said the company’s end-to-end capabilities allow it to develop and execute wind projects efficiently. He said Suzlon has secured four wind orders across two states in a short period.

Ayana expands wind presence

Ayana Renewable Power has built a 5.5 GW renewable energy portfolio spanning wind, solar and round-the-clock power.

Lakshmi Narayanan B, Head of Business Development at Ayana, said Suzlon’s technology, execution record and integrated approach made it the preferred partner. The project is expected to support Ayana’s expansion while contributing to India’s energy transition.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information disclosed by Suzlon Energy in its exchange filing and is intended for informational purposes.