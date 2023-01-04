e-Paper Get App
Sushant Singh Rajput's sea-facing flat in Mumbai's Bandra close to finding new occupant, confirms estate agent

People have been scared off by the memories of Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragedy and the controversy attached to it.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
article-image
Right across the Arabian Sea, the duplex along Mumbai’s posh Carter road locality where Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, was in the media spotlight for months in 2020. For more than two years the flat has remained empty while the owner has been firm about not compromising on the rent amount. Now real estate broker Rafique Merchant has confirmed that a potential occupant has showed interest in the apartment, available at a rent of Rs 5 lakh.

article-image

Close to finding a new occupant

Situated in one of the most upscale localities in Mumbai’s Bandra, the flat is owned by an NRI. While talking to Free Press Journal, Merchant revealed that an interested tenant is already in talks to seal the deal for the flat for a Rs 25 lakh deposit. He had earlier tweeted a clip of the sea facing flat, which is a duplex with four bedrooms.

article-image

The spectre of the past

Merchant had mentioned how people had been scared to even take a look at the flat which was a reminder of the tragedy and the dramatic chain of events that followed in its aftermath. The controversy has remained a baggage which drives people towards other properties of the same size, in the same neighbourhood.

