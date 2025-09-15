ITR Filing last Date: Has The ITR Deadline Been Extended For 2025? Here’s What Happens If You Miss It

The last date to file Income Tax Return (ITR) for the financial year 2024-25 is 15 September. |

Mumbai: The Income Tax Department has put all speculation to rest by confirming that the last date to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) for Assessment Year 2025–26 remains September 15. Several posts and messages circulating on social media and messaging apps falsely claimed that the deadline had been extended to September 30. However, the department clarified that this information is completely fake, and warned taxpayers against falling for such rumors. The official communication clearly states that September 15 is the final date, and there has been no new extension granted.

A fake news is in circulation stating that the due of filing ITRs (originally due on 31.07.2025, and extended to 15.09.2025) has been further extended to 30.09.2025.



✅ The due date for filing ITRs remains 15.09.2025.



Who Needs to File ITR by September 15

The September 15 deadline applies specifically to non-audit taxpayers. This category includes most salaried employees, pensioners, NRIs, and small business owners whose accounts are not required to be audited. These taxpayers were earlier expected to file their returns by July 31, which is the usual annual deadline. However, due to changes in the ITR forms and updates to the capital gains tax structure in the interim budget, the government had extended the deadline once—to September 15. Now, the department is urging all eligible taxpayers to file their returns today to avoid any last-minute rush or penalties.

Consequences of Missing the Deadline

Failing to file your ITR by the September 15 deadline can result in financial penalties and procedural setbacks. A fine of Rs 5,000 will be charged under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act. However, for individuals with an annual income below Rs 5 lakh, the penalty is reduced to Rs 1,000. Apart from this, taxpayers who file late may lose the ability to carry forward certain losses, face delays in tax refunds, and could attract closer scrutiny from the tax authorities. That’s why tax professionals strongly advise filing on time.

ITR Filing in Full Swing, Numbers Rising Quickly

As of 12:00 PM today, over 6.7 crore ITRs have already been filed, according to the income tax portal. Out of these, 6.03 crore returns have been verified, and more than 4 crore have already been processed. These figures show that most taxpayers are complying within the deadline, but a few still remain. The department continues to encourage all remaining filers to complete the process without delay, as no second extension has been indicated so far.