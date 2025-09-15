I-T Department Denies Extension Rumours, September 15 Still The Last Date For ITR Filing

No Extension, September 15 Is Final Deadline. |

New Delhi: The Income Tax (I-T) Department has clearly said that the deadline to file Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the Assessment Year 2025-26 is September 15, 2025, and not September 30 as some reports are falsely claiming.

A fake news is in circulation stating that the due of filing ITRs (originally due on 31.07.2025, and extended to 15.09.2025) has been further extended to 30.09.2025.



✅ The due date for filing ITRs remains 15.09.2025.



On Sunday, the Department posted on X (formerly Twitter) to stop the spread of wrong information. It said, 'A fake news is in circulation stating that the due date of filing ITRs (originally due on 31.07.2025, and extended to 15.09.2025) has been further extended to 30.09.2025. This is not true. The due date remains 15.09.2025.'

The Department also advised people to trust only updates from the official @IncomeTaxIndia account and not to believe any messages or social media posts that don’t come from reliable sources.

24x7 Help for Taxpayers

To help people file their returns smoothly, the I-T Department said that its helpdesk is working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Taxpayers can get support through calls, live chat, WebEx video sessions, and Twitter/X.

The aim is to reduce confusion and make sure taxpayers can file without stress or delay.

ITR Filing Deadline Was Already Extended Once

Earlier in May, the government had already extended the ITR filing deadline from July 31 to September 15, 2025, for individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs), and other entities who are not required to get their accounts audited.

So, there is no further extension planned or announced. The I-T Department made it clear that September 15 is the final due date for this group.

Over 6 Crore ITRs Already Filed

So far, more than 6 crore income tax returns have been filed for AY 2025-26. The I-T Department thanked taxpayers and professionals for reaching this important number.

In a post, they said, 'Thank you taxpayers and tax professionals for helping us reach the milestone of 6 crore ITRs as of now and still counting.'

File Early, Avoid Last-Minute Rush

The Department is now encouraging those who haven’t yet filed their returns to do it as soon as possible. Filing early helps avoid last-minute problems like website slowdown or server issues.

It also shows the growing tax awareness and better compliance among Indian citizens.