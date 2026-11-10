Surf Excel, Rin And Wheel Prices Rise Up To 20%, HUL Makes Detergents And Soaps Costlier As Input Costs Climb

HUL raises Surf Excel, Rin and Wheel prices by up to 20 percent. |

Mumbai: Household budgets could face additional pressure as Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has increased prices of several popular detergent and personal care products, including Surf Excel, Rin, Wheel, Dove and Pears.

The company revised prices between October and November, with some detergent products becoming up to 20% costlier. Rising raw material and packaging expenses have prompted these adjustments.

Detergent Prices Rise

HUL has increased prices across several detergent products, with some witnessing multiple revisions.

Surf Excel's 130-gram bar now costs ₹30, compared with ₹25 earlier, representing a 20% increase. Similarly, the Rin 250-gram bar has become 20% costlier at ₹30.

The Surf Excel 250-gram bar has increased from ₹45 to ₹50, while its four-bar pack of 200 grams each now costs ₹169 against ₹155 previously.

Rin's 1 kg detergent powder has risen from ₹123 to ₹125.

Wheel's 2 kg detergent powder now costs ₹170, compared with ₹156 earlier, an increase of nearly 9%. Its 4 kg pack has become costlier at ₹324, against ₹300 previously.

Bathing Soaps Costlier

The price increases have also extended to personal care products.

Dove's 50-gram soap now costs ₹26, compared with ₹25 earlier. Its 100-gram pack has increased from ₹58 to ₹62, a rise of approximately 6.9%.

Similarly, Pears' 100-gram soap has become costlier at ₹54, against ₹52 previously, representing an increase of nearly 3.8%.

Rising Costs Behind Hikes

Higher raw material and packaging costs are the primary reasons behind the price revisions.

Palm oil, a key ingredient in soap manufacturing, has reportedly become 20%–30% costlier.

Industry estimates also suggest packaging material costs have increased by nearly 50%, adding pressure on manufacturers.

HUL has indicated that selective price adjustments are necessary to manage rising expenses while protecting consumer demand.

The increases could add to monthly household spending, particularly for families regularly purchasing detergents and personal care products.

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