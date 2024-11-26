Suraksha Dignostics IPO: Health Services Provider's ₹846 Crore Public Issue To Open On November 29

Subscriptions for the Suraksha Diagnostic IPO will open on Friday, November 29. Through its initial public offer (IPO), the company intends to raise Rs 846.25 crore.

IPO size and structure

The only offer-for-sale (OFS) component of the Suraksha Diagnostic IPO is 1.92 crore shares.

For qualified institutional buyers, Suraksha Diagnostic has set aside 50 per cent of the net offer size. Additionally, the business has set aside up to 35 per cent of the net issue for individual retail investors and 15 per cent for non-institutional investors (NIIs).

Price band and minimum bid

The price range for the Suraksha Diagnostic IPO is set at Rs 420 to Rs 441 per share. A minimum single lot size of 34 shares, totaling Rs 14,994 in investment, is required for retail investors to apply for the issue.

For small non-institutional investors (sNII), the minimum lot size is 14 lots, or 476 shares, which equates to a Rs 2,06,388 investment. For big non-institutional investors (bNIIs), the minimum investment is Rs 10,04,598, and the lot size is 67 lots, or 2,278 shares.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

IPO subscription and listing timeline

Subscriptions for the Suraksha Diagnostic IPO will be accepted from November 29 to December 3. On Wednesday, December 4, the Suraksha Diagnostic IPO share allocation status is expected to be finalized.

Successful bidders will receive shares of Suraksha Diagnostic in their Demat accounts on the same day as the shares are allocated, and unsuccessful bidders will begin receiving refunds on Thursday, December 5.

The NSE and BSE will list Suraksha Diagnostic's shares. December 6 has been set as the provisional listing date for Suraksha Diagnostic shares.

Company financials

For the June quarter of FY25, Suraksha Diagnostic made Rs 61.85 crore. In the first quarter of FY25, the company reported a net profit of Rs 7.67 crore. At the end of the June quarter, the company's net worth was Rs 187.05 crore.

In FY24, revenue reached Rs 222.26 crore, up more than 14 per cent from FY23's Rs 193.69 crore. The company's profit-after-tax jumped from Rs 6.07 crore in FY23 to Rs 23.13 crore in FY24, a 281 per cent increase. From Rs 155.93 crore in FY23 to Rs 179.41 crore, the net worth increased by more than 15 per cent.

Company business model

A comprehensive one-stop shop for pathology and radiology testing is provided by Suraksha Clinic and Diagnostic. Through its operational network, the business also provides its clients with medical consultation services.