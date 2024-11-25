Niva Bupa Health Insurance Shares Rockets Up As Private Insurer Declares 271.5% PAT Growth In Q2 FY25

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Niva Bupa health insurance shares climbed higher after, after company declared their quarterly financials for Q2 FY25, which revealed that company'a PAT (profit after tax) has jumped more than 271 per cent, to Rs 13.02 crore.

The share of Niva bupa health insurance zoomed more than 6.3 per cent, went on to touch the day high level of Rs 78.35 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange), after ringing the opening bell at Rs 73.05 per share on the Indian bourses.

The Niva bupa health Insurance shares were trading around Rs 75.86 per share on the Indian Exchanges with a surge of 2.93 per cent amounting to a Rs 2.16 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange).

Niva bupa health Insurance Q2 FY25

While Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company reported a net loss of Rs 7.59 crore during the same period last fiscal year, the company reported a net profit of Rs 13.02 crore during the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024–25.

The total income for the three months ending in September 2024 was Rs 1,359.74 crore, up 37 per share from Rs 991.99 crore during the same period last year.

Gross and net premium written

From Rs 1,316.64 crore a year ago to Rs 1,777.33 crore in the most recent July-September quarter, the company's written gross premium increased 34.98 per share.

During the reviewed quarter, written net premium climbed 34.77 per share year over year to Rs 1,393.29 crore. The written net premium was 1,033.79 crore in the previous year.

Gross NPA (non-performing assets)

The ratio of gross non-performing assets (GNPA) decreased from 1.56 per share in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023–2024 to 1.05 per share in Q2 FY25.

Company's IPO

A fresh Rs 800 crore and an offer-for-sale component of Rs 1,400 crore were included in the Rs 2,200 crore initial share sale of Niva Bupa, which was subscribed 1.80 times. A price range of Rs 70 to Rs 74 per share was established.