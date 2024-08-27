 Supreme Court Puts AYUSH Ministry's Notification Omitting Prohibition Of Misleading Ads On Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani Drugs On Hold
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSupreme Court Puts AYUSH Ministry's Notification Omitting Prohibition Of Misleading Ads On Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani Drugs On Hold

Supreme Court Puts AYUSH Ministry's Notification Omitting Prohibition Of Misleading Ads On Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani Drugs On Hold

Rule 170 was established to prevent misleading claims in the promotion of traditional medicine systems like Ayurveda and Unani. The Ministry of AYUSH’s July 1, 2024 notification omitted this rule, sparking concerns from various stakeholders.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
Supreme Court of India | File Photo

The Supreme Court of India recently intervened to stay the Ministry of AYUSH's July 1 notification that omitted Rule 170 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945. This rule specifically prohibited misleading advertisements of Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani drugs.

The bench was comprised of Justices Hima Kohli and Sandeep Mehta.

The case not only highlighted about the implications of the omission but also pointed out the broader issues related to misleading medical advertisements, and the role of celebrity endorsements.

The Controversy Surrounding Rule 170

FPJ Shorts
Supreme Court Puts AYUSH Ministry's Notification Omitting Prohibition Of Misleading Ads On Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani Drugs On Hold
Supreme Court Puts AYUSH Ministry's Notification Omitting Prohibition Of Misleading Ads On Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani Drugs On Hold
Muslim Family In Punjab Dresses Kid In Lord Krishna Costume, Video Goes Viral
Muslim Family In Punjab Dresses Kid In Lord Krishna Costume, Video Goes Viral
LG India Is Eyeing IPO In Indian Market Amid $75 Billion Sales Target For 2030: Report
LG India Is Eyeing IPO In Indian Market Amid $75 Billion Sales Target For 2030: Report
'Reduce GST Cess On SUV': Mohandas Pai Appeals To PM Modi And FM Sitharaman Slash Tax
'Reduce GST Cess On SUV': Mohandas Pai Appeals To PM Modi And FM Sitharaman Slash Tax

The 'Rule 170' was established to prevent misleading claims in the promotion of traditional medicine systems like Ayurveda and Unani. The Ministry of AYUSH’s July 1, 2024 notification omitted this rule, sparking various concerns from various stakeholders.

Supreme Court of India

Supreme Court of India | PTI

The Supreme Court, in an earlier May 7 order, had also specifically directed the ministry to avoid diluting consumer protection standards. However, by omitting this Rule 170, the ministry’s move seemed to directly contradict the court’s guidance, leading to swift judicial intervention.

Read Also
‘₹2,450 Won’t Fix It’: X User Slams IndiGo After Airline Loses Baggage With Items Worth...
article-image

IMA’s Apology and Compliance Issues

Senior Advocate PS Patwalia, representing the Indian Medical Association (IMA) President, faced scrutiny from the bench when presenting proof of an apology published across 20 publications.

Justice Kohli highlighted the inadequacy of the apology’s visibility, pointing out that the font was nearly illegible.

Ministry of Ayush/Representational Photo

Ministry of Ayush/Representational Photo | File photo

The court also directed tp present physical copies of these publications within a week, noting that a full-page ad was not mandatory, but legibility and proper acknowledgment were crucial.

Furthermore, the court also examined the compliance of various states and Union Territories (UTs) with previous orders regarding misleading health claims. Despite several directives, some states like Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, and Sikkim had failed to file necessary affidavits.

Read Also
'India Will List Anything With Cash Flow': Netizens React To BSE SME Listing Of Yamaha Dealer With A...
article-image

The court has provided the Ministry until September 30, 2024, to file a detailed affidavit, but until then, the July 1 notification stands stayed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court Puts AYUSH Ministry's Notification Omitting Prohibition Of Misleading Ads On Ayurveda,...

Supreme Court Puts AYUSH Ministry's Notification Omitting Prohibition Of Misleading Ads On Ayurveda,...

LG India Is Eyeing IPO In Indian Market Amid $75 Billion Sales Target For 2030: Report

LG India Is Eyeing IPO In Indian Market Amid $75 Billion Sales Target For 2030: Report

'Reduce GST Cess On SUV': Mohandas Pai Appeals To PM Modi And FM Sitharaman Slash Tax

'Reduce GST Cess On SUV': Mohandas Pai Appeals To PM Modi And FM Sitharaman Slash Tax

Maruti eVX Electric SUV Set to Debut in January 2025: What to Expect

Maruti eVX Electric SUV Set to Debut in January 2025: What to Expect

BMW-Designed: Infinix Note 40 Racing Edition Launched In India

BMW-Designed: Infinix Note 40 Racing Edition Launched In India