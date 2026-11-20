Sunita Tools |

Mumbai: Sunita Tools Limited has secured a defence industrial licence from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), allowing the company to manufacture empty artillery shells across multiple calibres ranging from 81 mm to 155 mm.

The regulatory approval marks a significant milestone in the company's expansion into India's growing defence manufacturing sector, strengthening its position as a private-sector supplier.

Defence Manufacturing Licence

The DPIIT licence enables Sunita Tools to manufacture empty artillery shells for defence applications, opening opportunities to participate in domestic procurement programmes and explore international markets. The approval also allows the company to pursue defence contracts that previously could not be finalised due to licensing requirements.

Annual Production Capacity

Sunita Tools currently has an initial manufacturing capacity of 3,00,000 artillery shell units annually. The company plans to expand production through the installation of Line-2 at its manufacturing facilities, supporting higher output as defence orders increase. The proposed capacity expansion is expected to strengthen its ability to execute larger contracts and meet growing customer requirements.

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₹550 Crore Order Book

According to the company's announcement, its defence division currently holds orders worth approximately ₹550 crore. The company has also received letters of intent (LoIs) and requests for quotation (RFQs), indicating additional business opportunities.

Manufacturing operations are scheduled to commence in November 2026, beginning with an order received from a public sector undertaking (PSU). The existing order book provides visibility into the company's defence manufacturing operations as production activities begin.

Management Outlook

Sanjay Pandey, Chairman and Whole-Time Director of Sunita Tools, said the industrial licence would enable the company to accept customer orders that could not previously be confirmed. The company intends to strengthen its presence in India's defence manufacturing ecosystem while exploring export opportunities.

With regulatory approval secured, production preparations underway and a substantial order book, Sunita Tools is positioning its defence business for expansion. Its future growth will depend on timely order execution, capacity enhancement and securing additional contracts.

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