Sundar Pichai announces ChatGPT-like AI to boost Google search

ChatGPT has become synonymous with conversational AI that writes essays and poems, clears examinations and answers questions like a person. Google enjoys a similar dominance in the online search space, but missed the bus on natural language processing, as Microsoft outpaced it in adding ChatGPT to Bing.

After a blunder where Google's Bard got facts wrong in a live demo, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has announced that the search engine is set to get conversational AI.

Down but not out

This means that despite the initial fumble by Bard, which involved an incorrect answer on exoplanets in a promotional GIF, Google hasn't given up the fight.

Large language models have been used internally by Google for a while to process more complex questions, but now users can interact with them directly.

Pointing out a bigger than ever opportunity, Pichai said that people will be able to talk to AI via Google to add context to their search.

More search features in store

A month after announicng thoughtful integration of LLM into search, Google is developing other features such as follow-up questions to their original queries.

The plan is to disrupt the traditional link-based Google experience using conversational AI.

Bard will be improved further through a collaboration between Google Brain and DeepMind.

No threat from ChatGPT?

Pichai has also dismissed speculation that AI chatbots such as ChatGPT are affecting its search engine business, which brings in 50 per cent revenue.

He added that the LLM hasn't been released yet, since the firm was trying to spot the right market.

Apart from Google's Bard, Baidu's Ernie is also a competitor against ChatGPT, while Elon Musk is working on his own AI candidate.