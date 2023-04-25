Sun Pharma launches therapy for Dry Eye Disease in India | Image: Sun Pharma (Representative)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited on Tuesday announced that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has launched a novel ophthalmology treatment, CEQUA, in India for patients who have Dry Eye Disease (DED) with inflammation, a commonly occurring condition. CEQUA is the first dry eye treatment available in India that is delivered with nanomicellar (NCELL) technology.

Kirti Ganorkar, CEO – India Business, Sun Pharma, said, “Current treatment options for Dry Eye Disease have limitations and hence a strong unmet need exists in this space. We are excited to introduce CEQUA as a new treatment option for Dry Eye Disease in India. This is an important milestone for Sun Pharma as we bring one of our key global specialty products to India."

Dr. Rohit Shetty, Vice Chairman of Narayana Nethralaya Eye Institute, commented on the launch, “We are seeing increasing cases of Dry Eye Disease in our practice, which may be caused by increased screen time and other lifestyle changes. Dry Eye Disease certainly needs more treatment options. Global clinical trials have shown that CEQUA provides faster results and is comfortable to most of the patients right from the start of treatment. CEQUA is backed by years of clinical experience in the U.S. and other geographies. It is a welcome addition to our treatment toolkit.”

Dry Eye Disease

The prevalence of DED in India is higher than the global prevalence and a large regional study pegged India’s prevalence at 32%, of which 90% were affected with moderate/severe DED. In the same study, hours of Visual Display Terminal (VDT) usage (television, smartphones, computers, tablets, laptops) or “screen time” significantly correlated with the severity of DED.

Another study has projected that the prevalence of DED is likely to increase to 45% in India’s urban population by 2030.