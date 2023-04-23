 Sun Pharma pauses production at Mohali to implement US FDA mandated measures
The company said that the US shipment from Mohali will begin after these measures are set in place.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Sun Pharma pauses production at Mohali to implement US FDA mandated measures | Image: Sun Pharma (Representative)

Sun Pharma on Sunday said that there will be a temporary pause in production at the Mohali unit until it implements the US FDA mandated measures, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company said that the US shipment from Mohali will begin after these measures are set in place.

US FDA has classified the inspection Sun Pharma's Mohali the Official Action Indicated and in its recent letter titled 'Consent Decree Correspondence/ Non-compliance Letter' it has directed Sun Pharma to take corrective measures before releasing further final product batches into the US. The corrective actions include retaining an independent CGMP expert to conduct batch certification of drugs that are manufactured at the unit.

Sun Pharma on March 6, announced the acquisition of Concert Pharmaceuticals.

Sun Pharma shares

The shares of Sun Pharma on Friday closed at Rs 986.90, down by 0.086 per cent.

