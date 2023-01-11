e-Paper Get App
Sun Pharma launches new anti-cancer drug Palbociclib in India

Sun Pharma’s brand, PALENO is the branded generic version of the innovator product

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 11:19 AM IST
article-image
Sun Pharma launches new anti-cancer drug Palbociclib in India | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited announced, that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has launched a novel anti-cancer drug, Palbociclib in India for patients who have advanced breast cancer, the most common cancer among women in the country, via an exchange filing.

The company will make the drug available under the brand name, PALENO (Palbociclib) 75 mg, 100 mg, 125 mg.

Palbociclib is approved by the USFDA, EMA and CDSCO in combination with hormonal therapies for patients with hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Kirti Ganorkar, CEO– India Business, Sun Pharma, said "We are introducing Palbociclib at an affordable price which will help improve patient access. PALENO will address the treatment need of several advanced breast cancer patients in India. For the first time, we are introducing a unique patient assistance program that will improve patient compliance and accessibility."



