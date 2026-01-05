 India's AYUSH Systems Gain Formal Recognition In Trade Pacts With Oman & New Zealand
India's commerce ministry announced that AYUSH traditional medicine systems have received formal recognition in bilateral trade agreements with Oman (CEPA) and New Zealand (FTA), finalised in December 2025, with dedicated annexures on health services. AYUSH and herbal product exports grew 6.11% to USD 688.89 million in 2024-25 from USD 649.2 million the previous year.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 11:24 AM IST
New Delhi: The commerce ministry on Sunday said India's traditional medicine system - AYUSH - has received formal recognition in bilateral trade agreements with Oman and New Zealand.

Both the agreements, which were finalised last year in December, have dedicated annexures on health-related services and traditional medicine. "India's traditional medicine systems (AYUSH) have also received formal recognition in bilateral trade agreements, including the India-Oman CEPA and the India- New Zealand FTA," it said.

Exports of AYUSH and herbal products have registered a growth of 6.11 per cent, increasing from USD 649.2 million in 2023-24 to USD 688.89 million in 2024-25. 

