India's AYUSH Systems Gain Formal Recognition In Trade Pacts With Oman & New Zealand

New Delhi: The commerce ministry on Sunday said India's traditional medicine system - AYUSH - has received formal recognition in bilateral trade agreements with Oman and New Zealand.

Both the agreements, which were finalised last year in December, have dedicated annexures on health-related services and traditional medicine. "India's traditional medicine systems (AYUSH) have also received formal recognition in bilateral trade agreements, including the India-Oman CEPA and the India- New Zealand FTA," it said.

Exports of AYUSH and herbal products have registered a growth of 6.11 per cent, increasing from USD 649.2 million in 2023-24 to USD 688.89 million in 2024-25.

