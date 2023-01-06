Alembic Pharma gets USFDA approval for drug to treat overactive bladder

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for drug to treat overactive bladder | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd has received the final abbreviated new drug approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Fesoterodine Fumarate extended-release tablets, the company said in an exchange filing.

Used to treat overactive bladder in adults, the company received the approval on Fesoterodine Fumarate's 4 mg and 8 mg doses.

The drug is also a therapeutic equivalent of Pfizer's Toviaz extended-release tablets in 4 mg and 8 mg, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said.

Fesoterodine Fumarate extended-release tablets of 4 mg and 8 mg have an expected market size of $177 million, according to IQVIA statistics for the twelve months ending September 2022.

A total of 179 abbreviated new medication approvals, including 157 and 22 tentative approvals from the US FDA, were reported by the business.

