Alembic Pharma gets USFDA approval for drug to treat overactive bladder

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd has received the final abbreviated new drug approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for Fesoterodine Fumarate extended-release tablets, the company said in an exchange filing.
Used to treat overactive bladder in adults, the company received the approval on Fesoterodine Fumarate's 4 mg and 8 mg doses.
The drug is also a therapeutic equivalent of Pfizer's Toviaz extended-release tablets in 4 mg and 8 mg, Alembic Pharmaceuticals said.
Fesoterodine Fumarate extended-release tablets of 4 mg and 8 mg have an expected market size of $177 million, according to IQVIA statistics for the twelve months ending September 2022.
A total of 179 abbreviated new medication approvals, including 157 and 22 tentative approvals from the US FDA, were reported by the business.
