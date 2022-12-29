Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic of Revatio drug

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has received USFDA (US Food and Drug Administration) approval to market sildenafil citrate oral suspension in a 10 mg per mL strength, according to an update on the drug regulator's website.
The drug is a generic version of Viatris Inc's Revatio oral suspension.
It is used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and improve exercise capacity in adults.
