Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic of Revatio drug

The drug is used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and improve exercise capacity in adults

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 29, 2022, 11:16 AM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd has received USFDA (US Food and Drug Administration) approval to market sildenafil citrate oral suspension in a 10 mg per mL strength, according to an update on the drug regulator's website.

The drug is a generic version of Viatris Inc's Revatio oral suspension.

It is used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and improve exercise capacity in adults.

