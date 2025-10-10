 Strong Investor Demand And Record Pipeline Expected To Boost India’s IPO Fundraising To $20 Billion
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessStrong Investor Demand And Record Pipeline Expected To Boost India’s IPO Fundraising To $20 Billion

Strong Investor Demand And Record Pipeline Expected To Boost India’s IPO Fundraising To $20 Billion

The projection comes amid strong investor demand and a record pipeline of upcoming listings across technology, healthcare, and consumer sectors. According to Citigroup, India could be among the world’s most active equity capital markets (ECM) alongside Hong Kong over the next year.

IANSUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
India’s booming primary market continues to attract global attention, with Citigroup Inc. predicting that Indian initial public offerings (IPOs) could raise as much as $20 billion over the next 12 months. | Representational Image

New Delhi: India’s booming primary market continues to attract global attention, with Citigroup Inc. predicting that Indian initial public offerings (IPOs) could raise as much as $20 billion over the next 12 months.

The projection comes amid strong investor demand and a record pipeline of upcoming listings across technology, healthcare, and consumer sectors.

According to Citigroup, India could be among the world’s most active equity capital markets (ECM) alongside Hong Kong over the next year.

“India is likely to be the world’s most active ECM market along with Hong Kong over the next year,” said Harish Raman, Citi’s head of equity capital markets execution and solutions for Asia Pacific.

FPJ Shorts
NITI Aayog Pushes For Tax Reform With New Working Paper, Focus On Decriminalisation & Trust-Based Governance In Income-Tax Act 2025
NITI Aayog Pushes For Tax Reform With New Working Paper, Focus On Decriminalisation & Trust-Based Governance In Income-Tax Act 2025
State Election Commission Suspends Local Body Elections After Telangana High Court Stays 42% BC Reservation Order
State Election Commission Suspends Local Body Elections After Telangana High Court Stays 42% BC Reservation Order
Mumbai: Green Signal For Redevelopment Of 17 Dilapidated PMGP Buildings In Andheri East After Years Of Delay
Mumbai: Green Signal For Redevelopment Of 17 Dilapidated PMGP Buildings In Andheri East After Years Of Delay
SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025: Final Result For Various Posts Released; Here's How To Check
SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2025: Final Result For Various Posts Released; Here's How To Check
Read Also
Gold Prices In India Hit Record Highs On October 10, 24K Gold Crosses ₹12,400/Gram As MCX Futures...
article-image

He added that the current pipeline is the biggest on record, including both domestic and international firms.

So far in 2025, IPOs have already raised $12 billion in India, with another $5 billion expected to be added in October alone.

The bullish forecast aligns with India’s ongoing IPO boom this year. As of September, reports said that the companies had raised nearly Rs 85,000 crore through 74 mainboard offerings.

LG India’s Rs 15,000-crore issue is likely to lift the tally further, taking total fundraising beyond Rs 1.3 lakh crore.

Read Also
Govt Opens SBI MD Role To Private Sector For First Time, Major Banking Reform Brings Merit-Based...
article-image

Several other high-profile names -- including Pine Labs, Meesho, ICICI Prudential Asset Management, Groww, and Physics Wallah -- are also preparing to tap the markets in the coming months.

Next year, Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited is expected to launch what could be India’s biggest IPO on record, the another report said.

Citigroup said the boom is supported by strong domestic liquidity, driven by millions of retail investors and mutual funds, even as foreign investors have pulled out over $15 billion this year amid global uncertainties.

Analysts say that despite concerns about US tariffs and weaker corporate earnings, India’s capital market remains resilient and continues to attract both institutional and retail participation.

Read Also
Gold & Silver Prices Rise On MCX, Weaker US Dollar & Fed Rate Cut Hopes Boost Demand
article-image

According to analysts, India’s IPO frenzy reflects strong investor sentiment, robust corporate earnings, and the country’s growing appeal as a global investment destination.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

NITI Aayog Pushes For Tax Reform With New Working Paper, Focus On Decriminalisation & Trust-Based...

NITI Aayog Pushes For Tax Reform With New Working Paper, Focus On Decriminalisation & Trust-Based...

Rubicon Research IPO Subscribed 84% On Second Day As Retail Investors Show Strong Interest

Rubicon Research IPO Subscribed 84% On Second Day As Retail Investors Show Strong Interest

Canara Robeco AMC IPO Subscribed 34% On Day Two As Retail And Non-Institutional Investors...

Canara Robeco AMC IPO Subscribed 34% On Day Two As Retail And Non-Institutional Investors...

Tata Elxsi Q2 Results FY26: PAT Rises 7.2% To ₹154.8 Crore, Strong Growth In US Market & New...

Tata Elxsi Q2 Results FY26: PAT Rises 7.2% To ₹154.8 Crore, Strong Growth In US Market & New...

Pakistan Stuck In Economic Slowdown For 5th Year, World Bank Slashes 2025–26 Growth Forecast To...

Pakistan Stuck In Economic Slowdown For 5th Year, World Bank Slashes 2025–26 Growth Forecast To...