 Gold Prices In India Hit Record Highs On October 10, 24K Gold Crosses ₹12,400/Gram As MCX Futures Rise Sharply
Gold prices in India continued to climb on October 10, 2025, with 24K gold crossing Rs 12,400 per gram and MCX gold futures touching a record high of Rs 1,22,165 per 10 grams.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 11:58 AM IST
article-image
Gold Rates Continue to Rise in India, 24K Gold Crosses Rs 12,400 per Gram | File PIc

Mumbai: Gold prices went up again today across India. The price of 24-karat (24K) gold is now Rs 12,416 per gram, which means it costs Rs 1,24,160 for 10 grams.

Other purity levels are also seeing high prices:

22K Gold: Rs 11,381 per gram (Rs 1,13,810 per 10 grams)

18K Gold: Rs 9,312 per gram (Rs 93,120 per 10 grams)

article-image

Gold Prices by City

Gold rates are not the same in every city. Here's a look at 24K gold prices in some major cities:

Chennai: Rs 12,465 per gram – highest in India due to port and import costs

Delhi: Rs 12,431 per gram

Mumbai & Kolkata: Rs 12,416 per gram

Prices can change from city to city based on demand, transport costs, and local taxes.

article-image

MCX Gold Futures at Record High

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures for December delivery are trading at a record high of Rs 1,22,165 per 10 grams. This shows that investors expect prices to stay high in the coming days.

Why Are Prices Rising?

Gold prices are rising due to a weaker US dollar, high global demand, and hopes of interest rate cuts by the US Fed. People are also buying more gold during the festive season in India.

