Stock markets, commodities closed today on account of Muharram

The stock markets --BSE and NSE, are shut today (August 19). The Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will remain closed for the first half of the trading sessions i.e. between 9 AM and 5 PM. It will open during the next half session i.e. between 5 PM and 11:30 PM and 11:55 PM.

The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX), the exchange will remain closed during the morning session between 9 AM and 5 PM. It will begin operations from 5 PM till 9 PM.

Wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will also remain shut. There will be no trading activity in the forex and commodity futures markets either.

On August 18, the Sensex was down 162.78 points or 0.29 percent at 55629.49, and the Nifty was down 45.80 points or 0.28 percent at 16568.80. About 1,037 shares have advanced, 2067 shares declined, and 110 shares are unchanged.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 09:03 AM IST