Stock Market Opening January 9: Indices Open in Green; Sensex At 71,743.47 & Nifty Above 21,600

Stock Market Opening January 9: Indices Open in Green | Representative Image/pexels

The markets opened higher on Tuesday with Sensex at 71,743.47, up by 388.25 points, and Nifty at 21,665.45, up by 152.45 points.

Nifty Bank in the Tuesday session was trading higher at 47,730.50, up by 280.25 points or 0.59 per cent.

From the Nifty pack, Bajaj Auto, Wipro, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, LTIM were among the major gainers in the morning session.

Market on Monday

The benchmark indices ended lower on Monday. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,355.22, down by 670.93 points or 0.93 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,513, shedding 197.81 points or 0.91 per cent. Nifty Bank fell 691.15 points or 1.44 per cent at 47,467.85.

Global Markets

The US markets closed higher on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 216.90 points, marking a 0.58 per cent rise, reaching 37,683.01. Similarly, the S&P 500 saw a gain of 66.30 points, reflecting a 1.41 per cent increase, closing at 4,763.54. Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite surged by 319.70 points, a 2.20 per cent climb, concluding at 14,843.77.

Asian markets opened on a higher note on Tuesday: Japan's Nikkei 225 surged by 476.26 points, reaching 33,853.68; Hong Kong's Hang rose 104.46 points, trading at 16,328.91, while South Korea's KOSPI gained 7.61 points, reaching 2,575.43. Additionally, the Gifty Nifty stands at 21,694.50, reflecting a loss of 7 points.

Oil prices

During early trade Tuesday, Brent crude futures increased by 18 cents, reaching US dollar 76.30 per barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose slightly by 6 cents, reaching US dollar 70.83 per barrel.