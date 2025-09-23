 'Operation Numkhor': Customs Sleuths Raid Kerala To Bust Bhutan Vehicle Smuggling Ring
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'Operation Numkhor': Customs Sleuths Raid Kerala To Bust Bhutan Vehicle Smuggling Ring

'Operation Numkhor': Customs Sleuths Raid Kerala To Bust Bhutan Vehicle Smuggling Ring

Among the locations where the raids--codenamed "Operation Numkhor"--are being conducted are the residences of Malayalam actors Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan, according to official sources. In the Bhutanese language, 'Numkhor' means 'vehicle'.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Kochi: Sleuths from the Customs Preventive wing are carrying out raids at multiple locations across Kerala aimed at tracking down those bringing vehicles from Bhutan to India through fake registrations to evade tax, official sources said here on Tuesday.

Among the locations where the raids--codenamed "Operation Numkhor"--are being conducted are the residences of Malayalam actors Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan, they said.In the Bhutanese language, 'Numkhor' means 'vehicle'.The raids are progressing simultaneously in various locations, including Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Malappuram.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime Branch Raids Illegal Hookah Parlour In Vikhroli, 27 Arrested, Cash And Equipments...
article-image

Customs officials said the raids were being carried out after instances of high-end vehicles being brought from Bhutan as second-hand ones without paying tax.There are around 15 such violations, they said.Asked about the raids at the residences of the film stars, an official at the Customs Preventive Commissionerate said the documents of their vehicles are being examined.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Rains: Seven Lakes Nearly Full At 99.51%, Highest Water Stock In 5 Years
Mumbai Rains: Seven Lakes Nearly Full At 99.51%, Highest Water Stock In 5 Years
Palghar Court Grants Bail To Accused In Alan Forest Shooting Incident That Killed 60-Year-Old Man
Palghar Court Grants Bail To Accused In Alan Forest Shooting Incident That Killed 60-Year-Old Man
Parag Tyagi SLAMS Rumours Claiming Shefali Jariwala Died Due To Anti-Ageing Medicines: 'Adhi-Adhoori Information Hai'
Parag Tyagi SLAMS Rumours Claiming Shefali Jariwala Died Due To Anti-Ageing Medicines: 'Adhi-Adhoori Information Hai'
Mumbai: 15-Year-Old Missing For 12 Hours Returns Home Safely; No Foul Play Suspected
Mumbai: 15-Year-Old Missing For 12 Hours Returns Home Safely; No Foul Play Suspected

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Operation Numkhor': Customs Sleuths Raid Kerala To Bust Bhutan Vehicle Smuggling Ring

'Operation Numkhor': Customs Sleuths Raid Kerala To Bust Bhutan Vehicle Smuggling Ring

Indian IT Firms Shielded From $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Hike, Localisation & Offshoring Strategies...

Indian IT Firms Shielded From $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Hike, Localisation & Offshoring Strategies...

Record-Breaking Rally: Gold Rises ₹520 To Touch All-Time High Of ₹1,12,750 Per 10 Grams, Buoyed...

Record-Breaking Rally: Gold Rises ₹520 To Touch All-Time High Of ₹1,12,750 Per 10 Grams, Buoyed...

Rupee Falls 25 Paise To All-Time Intraday Low Of 88.53 Against US Dollar, Investor Sentiment Drags...

Rupee Falls 25 Paise To All-Time Intraday Low Of 88.53 Against US Dollar, Investor Sentiment Drags...

Government Bonds Worth ₹32,000 Crore For Sale On September 26, RBI Will Conduct Auctions In Mumbai...

Government Bonds Worth ₹32,000 Crore For Sale On September 26, RBI Will Conduct Auctions In Mumbai...