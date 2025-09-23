'Operation Numkhor': Customs Sleuths Raid Kerala To Bust Bhutan Vehicle Smuggling Ring

File Image |

Kochi: Sleuths from the Customs Preventive wing are carrying out raids at multiple locations across Kerala aimed at tracking down those bringing vehicles from Bhutan to India through fake registrations to evade tax, official sources said here on Tuesday.

Among the locations where the raids--codenamed "Operation Numkhor"--are being conducted are the residences of Malayalam actors Prithviraj and Dulquer Salmaan, they said.In the Bhutanese language, 'Numkhor' means 'vehicle'.The raids are progressing simultaneously in various locations, including Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Malappuram.

Customs officials said the raids were being carried out after instances of high-end vehicles being brought from Bhutan as second-hand ones without paying tax.There are around 15 such violations, they said.Asked about the raids at the residences of the film stars, an official at the Customs Preventive Commissionerate said the documents of their vehicles are being examined.

