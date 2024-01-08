 Stock Market Closing January 8: With Sensex At 71,355.22, Nifty Below 21,600; Indices End Day In Red
Stock Market Closing January 8: With Sensex At 71,355.22, Nifty Below 21,600; Indices End Day In Red

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Monday, January 08, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
article-image
Stock Market Closing January 8: Indices End Week In Red | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices ended lower on Monday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,355.22, down by 670.93 points or 0.93 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,513, shedding 197.81 points or 0.91 per cent.

Nifty Bank fell 691.15 points or 1.44 per cent at 47,467.85.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, Sun Pharma, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, and PowerGrid were among the major gainers whereas SBI, ITC, Tech Mahindra, TCS, and Asian Paints were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Adani Ports, HCL Tech, Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, and NTPC were the major gainers UPL, SBI Life, SBI, Divis Lab, and Tata Consumer were among the losers.

Markets on Monday morning

The markets opened higher on Monday with Sensex at 72,113.25, up by 87.10 points, and Nifty at 21,734.65, up by 23.85 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 48,042.10, down by 116.90 points or 0.24 per cent.

article-image

