 Auto Stocks Zoom On Navratri Start, GST Price Cuts Fuel Sales Surge
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAuto Stocks Zoom On Navratri Start, GST Price Cuts Fuel Sales Surge

Auto Stocks Zoom On Navratri Start, GST Price Cuts Fuel Sales Surge

Auto stocks rose sharply after record vehicle bookings on Navratri’s first day. New GST rates led to lower prices, boosting demand and pushing top carmakers’ shares higher despite a weak market.

G R MukeshUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 12:26 PM IST
article-image
Auto Stocks Jump as Navratri Sales Begin Strong. |

Mumbai: Auto companies shares of went up sharply On Tuesday, after strong sales were reported on the first day of Navratri. The spike in demand was mainly due to lower vehicle prices under the new GST (Goods and Services Tax) rates, which became effective on Monday.

Buyers Rush to Book Vehicles

Popular carmakers like Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India saw a big increase in bookings. Customers lined up to buy their favorite models, encouraged by reduced prices. Lower taxes under the new GST regime made cars more affordable, which pushed up overall demand.

Top Auto Stocks See Big Gains

FPJ Shorts
BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Last Date To Apply For 1121 Posts Today; Check Details Here
BSF Head Constable Recruitment 2025: Last Date To Apply For 1121 Posts Today; Check Details Here
'Operation Numkhor': Customs Sleuths Raid Kerala To Bust Bhutan Vehicle Smuggling Ring
'Operation Numkhor': Customs Sleuths Raid Kerala To Bust Bhutan Vehicle Smuggling Ring
Mumbai Rains: Seven Lakes Nearly Full At 99.51%, Highest Water Stock In 5 Years
Mumbai Rains: Seven Lakes Nearly Full At 99.51%, Highest Water Stock In 5 Years
Palghar Court Grants Bail To Accused In Alan Forest Shooting Incident That Killed 60-Year-Old Man
Palghar Court Grants Bail To Accused In Alan Forest Shooting Incident That Killed 60-Year-Old Man

Even though the broader stock market was not doing well, most auto stocks saw solid gains:

- Hyundai Motor India rose 4.69 percent

- Maruti Suzuki gained 3.24 percent, also hitting its 52-week high

- Mahindra & Mahindra went up by 2.69 percent

- TVS Motor Company rose 2 percent

- Bajaj Auto advanced 1.91 percent

- Tata Motors climbed 1.68 percent

The BSE Auto Index also moved up by 0.98 percent to 61,253.50.

Read Also
Adani Group Gets ₹46,000 Cr Market Boost In A Day, NRI Investor Earns ₹1,840 Cr As Shares Soar...
article-image

GST Cuts Drive Consumption Boost

The new GST rates reduced prices on 375 items, including cars, TVs, shampoo, and toothpaste. This move is aimed at increasing consumer spending and supporting the economy during tough global conditions.

Experts say the festive season and lower prices could help the auto sector continue this growth in the coming weeks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Auto Stocks Zoom On Navratri Start, GST Price Cuts Fuel Sales Surge

Auto Stocks Zoom On Navratri Start, GST Price Cuts Fuel Sales Surge

'Operation Numkhor': Customs Sleuths Raid Kerala To Bust Bhutan Vehicle Smuggling Ring

'Operation Numkhor': Customs Sleuths Raid Kerala To Bust Bhutan Vehicle Smuggling Ring

Indian IT Firms Shielded From $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Hike, Localisation & Offshoring Strategies...

Indian IT Firms Shielded From $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee Hike, Localisation & Offshoring Strategies...

Record-Breaking Rally: Gold Rises ₹520 To Touch All-Time High Of ₹1,12,750 Per 10 Grams, Buoyed...

Record-Breaking Rally: Gold Rises ₹520 To Touch All-Time High Of ₹1,12,750 Per 10 Grams, Buoyed...

Rupee Falls 25 Paise To All-Time Intraday Low Of 88.53 Against US Dollar, Investor Sentiment Drags...

Rupee Falls 25 Paise To All-Time Intraday Low Of 88.53 Against US Dollar, Investor Sentiment Drags...