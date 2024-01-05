Stock Market Opening January 5: Indices Open in Green; Sensex At 72,092.71 & Nifty Above 21,800

Stock Market Opening January 5: Indices Open in Green | File

The markets opened higher on Friday with Sensex at 72,092.71, up by 245.14 points, and Nifty at 21,741.40, up by 82.80 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 48,328.90, up by 133.05 points or 0.28 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Wipro, and HDFC Bank were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas Nestle India, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, and IndusInd Bank were among the major losers.

Market on Thursday

The benchmark indices ended higher on Thursday. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,847.57, up by 490.97 points or 0.69 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,658.60, up by 141.25 points or 0.66 per cent. Nifty Bank rose 490.90 points or 1.03 per cent at 48,195.85.

Global markets

The US markets closed lower on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had seen a modest increase of 10.15 points or 0.03 percent, closing at 37,440.34. Similarly, the S&P 500 had closed at 4,688.68 points, marking a decrease of 16.13 points or 0.34 percent. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite had ended at 14,510.3 points, experiencing a decline of 81.91 points or 0.56 percent.

Asian markets opened on a mixed note on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 surged by 166.14 points, reaching 33,454.43. Hong Kong's Hang Seng down by 173.09 points, trading at 16,472.89, while South Korea's KOSPI dropped by 1.75 points, reaching 2,585.27. Moreover, India's Gifty Nifty stands at 21,771, showing a gain of 13 points.

Oil prices

During early trade on Friday, oil prices experienced an increase. Brent crude futures saw an increase of 37 cents, equivalent to 0.5 per cent, reaching US dollar 77.96 per barrel. Concurrently, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures went up by 50 cents, or 0.7 per cent, reaching US dollar 72.69 around 0229 GMT.