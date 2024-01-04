Share Market Closing January 4: With Sensex At 71,847.57, Nifty Above 21,600; Indices End Day In Green

Indices End Day In Green | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices ended higher on Thursday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,847.57, up by 490.97 points or 0.69 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,658.60, up by 141.25 points or 0.66 per cent.

Nifty Bank rose 490.90 points or 1.03 per cent at 48,195.85.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, and Bharti Airtel were among the major gainers whereas HCL Tech, M&M, Tata Steel, Wipro, and Maruti were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer, NTPC, ONGC, and IndusInd Bank were the major gainers whereas BPCL, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, LTIM, HCL Tech, and Hero MotoCorp were among the losers.

Markets on Thursday morning

The markets opened higher on Thursday with Sensex at 71,572.80, up by 216.20 points, and Nifty at 21,581.70, up by 64.35 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 47,777.20, up by 72.25 points or 0.15 per cent.