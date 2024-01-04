Stock Market Opening January 4: Indices Open in Green; Sensex At 71,572.80 & Nifty Above 21,500

Stock Market Opening January 4: Indices Open in Green | File

The markets opened higher on Thursday with Sensex at 71,572.80, up by 216.20 points, and Nifty at 21,581.70, up by 64.35 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 47,777.20, up by 72.25 points or 0.15 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, Infosys, and NTPC were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas HCL Tech, LT, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, and Maruti were among the major losers.

Market on Wednesday

The benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,356.60, down by 535.88 points or 0.75 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,517.35, shedding 148.45 points or 0.69 per cent. Nifty Bank fell 56.70 points or 0.12 per cent at 47,704.95.

Global markets

Asian markets opened on a lower note on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped by 342.34 points, reaching 33,121.83. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 7.34 points, trading at 16,639.07, while South Korea's KOSPI down by 0.90 points, reaching 2,583.

Oil Prices

During early trade on Thursday prices experienced a increase. Brent crude increased by 33 cents, equivalent to a 0.42% rise, reaching $78.58 per barrel by 0101 GMT. Similarly, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed by 40 cents, marking a 0.55% increase, reaching $73.10.