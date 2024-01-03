 Share Market Closing January 3: With Sensex At 71,356.60, Nifty Below 21,600; Indices End Day In Red
FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Wednesday, January 03, 2024, 03:34 PM IST
The benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,356.60, down by 535.88 points or 0.75 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,517.35, shedding 148.45 points or 0.69 per cent.

Nifty Bank fell 56.70 points or 0.12 per cent at 47,704.95.

From the Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank, ITC, Bharti Airtel, and SBI were among the major gainers whereas JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and Infosys were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Bajaj Auto, Adani Enterprises, IndusInd Bank, Cipla, and ITC were the major gainers whereas Hindalco, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, LTIM, and Infosys were among the losers.

Markets on Wednesday morning

The markets opened lower on Wednesday with Sensex at 71,832.62, down by 59.86 points, and Nifty at 21,618.10, down by 47.70 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 47,582, down by 179.65 points or 0.38 per cent.

