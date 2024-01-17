Stock Market Opening January 17: Indices Open In Red; Sensex At 72,055.15 & Nifty Below 22,000

Markets In Red | Representative Image

The markets opened lower on Wednesday with Sensex at 72,055.15, down by 1073.62 points, and Nifty at 21,799.20,down by 198.15 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 46,944.85, down by 1,180.25 points or 2.45 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, ITC, Nestle, UltraTech Cement, and Bharti Airtel were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Wipro, and Tata Motors were among the laggards.

Market on Tuesday

The benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 73,128.77, down by 100.17 points or 0.27 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 22,032.30, shedding 65.15 points or 0.29 per cent. Nifty Bank fell 50.55 points or 0.10 per cent at 48,107.75.

Global markets

The US market ended lower on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average had fallen 231.86 points, representing a 0.62 per cent decrease, closing at 37,361.12. Likewise, the S&P 500 lost 17.85 points, indicating a 0.37 per cent decline, with a closing value of 4,765.98. The Nasdaq Composite also dropped by 28.41 points, reflecting a 0.19 per cent decrease, and concluded the session at 14,944.35.

On Wednesday, Asian markets showed the following changes: Japan's Nikkei 225 went up by 298.11 points, reaching 35,917.29; Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped by 299.27 points, trading at 15,566.65, and South Korea's KOSPI fell by 41.95 points, reaching 2,455.64.

Oil prices

The oil prices were trading lower on Wednesday. The price of global benchmark Brent crude oil dropped by 36 cents, to US dollar 77.93 per barrel as of 0215 GMT. Similarly, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures (WTI) fell by 43 cents to US dollar 71.97 per barrel.