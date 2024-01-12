Stock Market Opening January 12: Indices Open in Green; Sensex At 72,025.99 & Nifty Above 21,700

Stock Market Opening January 12: Indices Open in Green | File

The markets opened higher on Friday with Sensex at 72,025.99, up by 304.81 points, and Nifty at 21,734.70, up by 87.50 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 47,511.95, up by 73.60 points or 0.16 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and HCL Tech were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, and Hindustan Unilever were among the laggards.

Market on Thursday

The indices on Thursday closed on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,721.18, up by 63.47 points or 0.09 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,647.20, up 28.50 points or 0.13 per cent. Nifty Bank gained 83.50 points or 0.18 per cent at 47,444.35.

Global Markets

The US markets closed higher on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 15.29 points, or 0.04 per cent, reaching 37,711.02. The S&P 500 experienced a slight decrease of 3.21 points, or 0.07 per cent, closing at 4,780.24, while the Nasdaq Composite saw a marginal gain of 0.54 points, closing at 14,970.19..

Asian markets opened on a lower note on Friday: Japan's Nikkei 225 down 412.99 points, reaching 35,462.85; Hong Kong's Hang rose 14.84 points, trading at 16,316.88, while South Korea's KOSPI fell 49.33 points, reaching 2,538.87.

Oil prices

During early trade Friday, Brent crude futures rose by US dollar 1.81, marking a 2.3 per cent increase and reaching US dollar 79.22 per barrel. Simultaneously, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures experienced a US dollar 1.80 uptick, representing a 2.5 per cent gain and reaching US dollar 73.82.