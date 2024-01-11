Stock Market Closing January 11: With Sensex At 71,721.18, Nifty Above 21,600; Indices End Day In Green

Indices End Day In Green | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The indices on Thursday closed on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,721.18, up by 63.47 points or 0.09 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,647.20, up 28.50 points or 0.13 per cent.

Nifty Bank gained 83.50 points or 0.18 per cent at 47,444.35.

From the Sensex pack, Reliance, PowerGrid, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank, and IndusInd Bank were among the major gainers whereas Hindustan Unilever, Wipro, Infosys, LT, Sun Pharma, and JSW Steel were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, Reliance, Axis Bank, and BPCL were the major gainers whereas Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, SBI Life, Hindustan Unilever, Wipro, and Sun Pharma were among the losers.

Markets on Thursday morning

The markets opened higher on Thursday with Sensex at 71,910.35, up by 252.64 points, and Nifty at 21,706, up by 80.05points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 47,598.85, up by 238 points or 0.50 per cent.