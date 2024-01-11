Stock Market Opening January 11: Indices Open in Green; Sensex At 71,910.35 & Nifty Above 21,700

Stock Market Opening January 11: Indices Open in Green | File

The markets opened higher on Thursday with Sensex at 71,910.35, up by 252.64 points, and Nifty at 21,706, up by 80.05points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading higher at 47,598.85, up by 238 points or 0.50 per cent.

From the Nifty pack, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, and M&M were among the major gainers in the morning session whereas Dr Reddy Laboratories and Infosys were among the laggards.

Market on Wednesday

The indices on Wednesday closed on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,657.71, up by 271.50 points or 0.38 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,618.70, up 73.85 points or 0.34 per cent. Nifty Bank gained 115.85 points or 0.25 per cent at 47,358.50.

Global Markets

The US markets closed higher on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.45 per cent, equivalent to a rise of 170.57 points, reaching 37,695.73. The S&P 500 saw a gain of 26.95 points, representing a 0.57 per cent increase, closing at 4,783.45. Additionally, the Nasdaq Composite progressed by 111.94 points, or 0.75 per cent, reaching 14,969.65.

Asian markets opened on a higher note on Thursday: Japan's Nikkei 225 surged by 668.80 points, reaching 35,110.52; Hong Kong's Hang rose 208.78 points, trading at 16,306, while South Korea's KOSPI gained 2.77 points, reaching 2,544.75. Oil prices

Oil prices

During early trade Thursday, U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures increased by 20 cents, or 0.28 per cent, reaching US dollar 71.57 per barrel by 0202 GMT. Meanwhile, benchmark Brent crude oil futures also saw a rise of 21 cents, equivalent to 0.27 per cent, at US dollar 77.01 per barrel.