Stock Market Closing January 10: With Sensex At 71,657.71, Nifty Above 21,600; Indices End Day In Green

Share market Closing: Indices End Day In Green |

The indices on Wednesday closed on a positive note.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,657.71, up by 271.50 points or 0.38 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,618.70, up 73.85 points or 0.34 per cent.

Nifty Bank gained 115.85 points or 0.25 per cent at 47,358.50

From the Sensex pack, Reliance, HCL Tech, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, and JSW Steel were among the major gainers whereas NTPC, PowerGrid, UltraTech Cement, and Nestle India were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Cipla, Adani Enterprises, Reliance, HCL Tech, Adani Ports were the major gainers whereas Divis Lab, NTPC, BPCL, ONGC, PowerGrid were among the losers.

Markets on Wednesday morning

The markets opened flat on Wednesday with Sensex at 71,383.20, down by 3.01 points, and Nifty at 21,530.20, down by 14.65 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 47,125.15, down by 117.50 points or 0.25 per cent.