 Stock Market Opening January 10: Indices Open in Red; Sensex At 71,383.20 & Nifty Below 21,600
Stock Market Opening January 10: Indices Open in Red; Sensex At 71,383.20 & Nifty Below 21,600

Stock Market Opening January 10: Indices Open in Red; Sensex At 71,383.20 & Nifty Below 21,600

From the Nifty pack, LTIM, Tech Mahindra were the major among the major gainers in the morning session whereas BPCL, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

Oliviya KunjumonUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 09:37 AM IST
article-image
Markets In Red | Representative Image

The markets opened flat on Wednesday with Sensex at 71,383.20, down by 3.01 points, and Nifty at 21,530.20, down by 14.65 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 47,125.15, down by 117.50 points or 0.25 per cent.

From the Nifty pack, LTIM, Tech Mahindra were the major among the major gainers in the morning session whereas BPCL, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, PowerGrid, and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

Market on Tuesday

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,386.21, up by 30.99 points or 0.04 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,544.85, up 31.85 points or 0.15 per cent. Nifty Bank fell 207.60 points or 0.44 per cent at 47,242.65.

Global Markets

The US markets on Tuesday closed on a mixed note with the the Nasdaq Composite rose by 13.94 points, reaching 14,857.71, reflecting a gain of 0.09 per cent. Conversely, the S&P 500 saw a marginal decline of 7.04 points, closing at 4,756.50, marking a 0.15 per cent decrease. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the day lower by 157.85 points, indicating a 0.42 percent decrease.

Asian markets opened on a lower note on Wednesday: Japan's Nikkei 225 surged by 592.18 points, reaching 34,355.36; Hong Kong's Hang dropped 72.11 points, trading at 16,117.91, while South Korea's KOSPI down by 15.69 points, reaching 2,545.55. Additionally, the Gifty Nifty stands at 21,578 reflecting a loss of 47.50 points.

Oil prices

During early trade Wednesday, Brent crude futures decreased slightly by 0.14 per cents, reaching US dollar 77.48 per barrel, and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose slightly by 0.01 per cents, reaching US dollar 72.25 per barrel.

Stock Market Closing January 9: With Sensex At 71,386.21, Nifty Above 21,500; Indices End Day In...
article-image

