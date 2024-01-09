Stock Market Closing January 9: With Sensex At 71,386.21, Nifty Above 21,500; Indices End Day In Green

Share market Closing: Indices End Day In Green |

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,386.21, up by 30.99 points or 0.04 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,544.85, up 31.85 points or 0.15 per cent.

Nifty Bank fell 207.60 points or 0.44 per cent at 47,242.65.

From the Sensex pack, LT, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Tata Motors, and Tata Steel were among the major gainers whereas Nestle India, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, Apollo Hospital, SBI Life, and Adani Enterprises were the major gainers whereas Britannia, Nestle India, Asian Paints, HDFC Life, Bajaj Finserv were among the losers.

Markets on Tuesday morning

The markets opened higher on Tuesday with Sensex at 71,743.47, up by 388.25 points, and Nifty at 21,665.45, up by 152.45 points. Nifty Bank in the Tuesday session was trading higher at 47,730.50, up by 280.25 points or 0.59 per cent.