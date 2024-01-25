 Stock Market Closing On January 25: Sensex At 70,700.67, Nifty Below 21,400; Indices End Day In Red
Updated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 03:36 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices ended lower on Thursday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 70,700.67, down by 359.64 points or 0.51 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,352.60, shedding 101.35 points or 0.47 per cent.

Nifty Bank fell 216.256 points or 0.48 per cent at 44,866.15.

From the Sensex pack, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finserv, and M&M were among the major gainers whereas Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paint, HCL Tech, and Wipro were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports, Coal India, NTPC, and IndusInd Bank were the major gainers whereas Tech Mahindra, Cipla, Bharti Airtel, LTIM, and Divis Lab were among the losers.

article-image

Market on Thursday morning

The markets opened lower on Thursday with Sensex at 71,022.10, down by 38.21points, and Nifty at 21,426.80, down by 27.15 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading flat at 45,087.60, up by 5.20 points or 0.01 per cent.

