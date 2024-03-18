Stock Market Closing March 18: Indices End Day In Green; Sensex At 72,748.42, Nifty Above 22,000; Tata Steel In Gains, Infosys Slumps

Markets End Day In Positive | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Stock markets ended Monday on a high note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed the day at 72,748.42, marking a gain of 104.99 points or 0.14 per cent. Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended positively at 22,055.70, up by 32.35 points or 0.15 per cent.

However, Nifty Bank saw a slight dip, falling by 18.20 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 46,575.90.

Major gainer and losers - BSE and NSE

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, M&M, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, and Axis Bank were the major gainers whereas Infosys, TCS, Titan, Wipro and Hindustan Unilever were among the major losers.

From the Nifty pack, Tata Steel, M&M, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, and Apollo Hospital were the top gainers. UPL, Infosys, Tata Consumer, TCS and Titan were among the losers.

Markets on Monday morning

The Indian markets opened in Red on Monday with Sensex at 72,485.01, down by 158.42 points, and Nifty at 21,976.60, down by 46.75 points.

Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading low at 46,475.95 also down by 118.15 points.