 Market Rebounds After 3-Day Slide, Sensex Climbs 572 Pts To 83,186 & Nifty Adds 188 Pts On Value Buying Push
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMarket Rebounds After 3-Day Slide, Sensex Climbs 572 Pts To 83,186 & Nifty Adds 188 Pts On Value Buying Push

Market Rebounds After 3-Day Slide, Sensex Climbs 572 Pts To 83,186 & Nifty Adds 188 Pts On Value Buying Push

Indian markets ended a three-day losing streak as the Sensex rose 572 points and Nifty gained 188 points. Value buying, strong Q3 earnings, stable inflation data and mixed global cues supported sentiment. Realty, pharma and FMCG shares led the recovery despite slight weakness in the rupee.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
Indian markets ended a three-day losing streak as the Sensex rose 572 points and Nifty gained 188 points. | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mumbai: After falling for three straight sessions, the Indian stock market bounced back on 16 February with strong buying in select sectors. The rally was led by value buying in beaten-down stocks, positive corporate earnings and supportive macro data.

Although the market opened in the red, buying interest in realty, pharma and FMCG shares helped indices recover. A mix of global cues and stable inflation data also supported investor confidence during the trading session.

Value Buying After Sharp Fall

Investors stepped in to buy stocks that had fallen sharply over the last three days. Realty, pharma and FMCG shares saw strong interest. On Friday, the Sensex had dropped 1,048 points to close at 82,626.76, while the Nifty had fallen 336 points to settle at 25,471.10. This sharp correction encouraged investors to buy quality stocks at lower prices.

FPJ Shorts
'AI Models Improving Rapidly, Sector To See Exponential Growth In 3 Years': Microsoft India President Puneet Chandok
'AI Models Improving Rapidly, Sector To See Exponential Growth In 3 Years': Microsoft India President Puneet Chandok
Kanye West Set For India Debut: Grammy-Winning Artist To Perform In Delhi—All About Date, Venue & Ticket Details
Kanye West Set For India Debut: Grammy-Winning Artist To Perform In Delhi—All About Date, Venue & Ticket Details
Mumbai: BEST Commuters Complain About Poor Bus Frequency On Coastal Road; Demand 50-100 Daily Trips
Mumbai: BEST Commuters Complain About Poor Bus Frequency On Coastal Road; Demand 50-100 Daily Trips
India's Retail Market Set To Double To ₹215 Lakh Crore By 2035, AI-Led Transformation Key To Winning ₹200 Trillion Prize
India's Retail Market Set To Double To ₹215 Lakh Crore By 2035, AI-Led Transformation Key To Winning ₹200 Trillion Prize

On Monday, the BSE Sensex rose 572 points to 83,186. The Nifty 50 gained nearly 188 points to reach 25,660.

Mixed Global Signals

Asian markets showed mixed trends. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.4 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 remained flat. Markets in China and South Korea were closed due to the Lunar New Year holiday. US markets had ended on a mixed note on Friday. These global signals did not create major pressure, allowing domestic factors to guide market movement.

Read Also
Sensex, Nifty Flat Amid IT Selloff, Tech Stocks Drag On Weak Earnings & AI Fears
article-image

Positive Corporate Earnings

Strong quarterly results also improved investor mood. Torrent Pharmaceuticals reported a 26 percent rise in net profit for Q3 FY26. NBCC posted a 39 percent increase in profit. These better-than-expected results boosted confidence and attracted buying in select stocks.

WPI Inflation Data and RBI Outlook

India’s wholesale price index (WPI) inflation for January stood at 1.81 percent. Retail inflation for January increased to 2.75 percent, according to government data.

The Reserve Bank of India uses retail inflation to decide interest rates. The central bank has reduced the repo rate by 1.25 percent in FY26 so far, bringing it down to 5.5 percent. Stable inflation numbers gave investors comfort about the economic outlook.

Read Also
BSE, Broker Stocks Slide Up To 10%, RBI’s Tough Lending Rules Trigger Market Jitters
article-image

Movement in the Rupee

The rupee weakened slightly by 1 paisa to 90.67 against the US dollar in early trade. It opened at 90.63 before slipping. Forex traders said foreign fund outflows, a stronger dollar, slightly higher crude oil prices and a fall in forex reserves put pressure on the currency.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Market investments are subject to risks. Readers should consult certified financial advisors before making any investment decisions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Market Rebounds After 3-Day Slide, Sensex Climbs 572 Pts To 83,186 & Nifty Adds 188 Pts On Value...
Market Rebounds After 3-Day Slide, Sensex Climbs 572 Pts To 83,186 & Nifty Adds 188 Pts On Value...
India's Retail Market Set To Double To ₹215 Lakh Crore By 2035, AI-Led Transformation Key To...
India's Retail Market Set To Double To ₹215 Lakh Crore By 2035, AI-Led Transformation Key To...
WPI Inflation Rises To 1.81% In January, CPI At 2.75% As Manufacturing & Metals Push Prices Up
WPI Inflation Rises To 1.81% In January, CPI At 2.75% As Manufacturing & Metals Push Prices Up
Educomp Solutions Defers December 31, 2025, Results Filing Amid Ongoing CIRP Proceedings
Educomp Solutions Defers December 31, 2025, Results Filing Amid Ongoing CIRP Proceedings
Supreme Court To Constitute 9-Judge Bench to Finalise 'Industry' Definition Under Labour Laws
Supreme Court To Constitute 9-Judge Bench to Finalise 'Industry' Definition Under Labour Laws