Market Rebounds After 3-Day Slide, Sensex Climbs 572 Pts To 83,186 & Nifty Adds 188 Pts On Value Buying Push

Mumbai: After falling for three straight sessions, the Indian stock market bounced back on 16 February with strong buying in select sectors. The rally was led by value buying in beaten-down stocks, positive corporate earnings and supportive macro data.

Although the market opened in the red, buying interest in realty, pharma and FMCG shares helped indices recover. A mix of global cues and stable inflation data also supported investor confidence during the trading session.

Value Buying After Sharp Fall

Investors stepped in to buy stocks that had fallen sharply over the last three days. Realty, pharma and FMCG shares saw strong interest. On Friday, the Sensex had dropped 1,048 points to close at 82,626.76, while the Nifty had fallen 336 points to settle at 25,471.10. This sharp correction encouraged investors to buy quality stocks at lower prices.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex rose 572 points to 83,186. The Nifty 50 gained nearly 188 points to reach 25,660.

Mixed Global Signals

Asian markets showed mixed trends. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.4 percent, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 remained flat. Markets in China and South Korea were closed due to the Lunar New Year holiday. US markets had ended on a mixed note on Friday. These global signals did not create major pressure, allowing domestic factors to guide market movement.

Positive Corporate Earnings

Strong quarterly results also improved investor mood. Torrent Pharmaceuticals reported a 26 percent rise in net profit for Q3 FY26. NBCC posted a 39 percent increase in profit. These better-than-expected results boosted confidence and attracted buying in select stocks.

WPI Inflation Data and RBI Outlook

India’s wholesale price index (WPI) inflation for January stood at 1.81 percent. Retail inflation for January increased to 2.75 percent, according to government data.

The Reserve Bank of India uses retail inflation to decide interest rates. The central bank has reduced the repo rate by 1.25 percent in FY26 so far, bringing it down to 5.5 percent. Stable inflation numbers gave investors comfort about the economic outlook.

Movement in the Rupee

The rupee weakened slightly by 1 paisa to 90.67 against the US dollar in early trade. It opened at 90.63 before slipping. Forex traders said foreign fund outflows, a stronger dollar, slightly higher crude oil prices and a fall in forex reserves put pressure on the currency.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Market investments are subject to risks. Readers should consult certified financial advisors before making any investment decisions.