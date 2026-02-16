 Silver Prices Drop Nearly 2% To ₹2.4 Lakh Per Kg On MCX Amid Weak Global Cues & Subdued Domestic Demand
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSilver Prices Drop Nearly 2% To ₹2.4 Lakh Per Kg On MCX Amid Weak Global Cues & Subdued Domestic Demand

Silver Prices Drop Nearly 2% To ₹2.4 Lakh Per Kg On MCX Amid Weak Global Cues & Subdued Domestic Demand

Silver futures for March delivery on MCX fell 1.49 percent (Rs 3,630) to Rs 2,40,730 per kg on February 16, tracking a 1.45 percent decline in Comex silver to USD 76.83 per ounce. Weak global sentiment, thin trading volumes due to US and China holidays, and subdued domestic spot demand drove the slide. Analysts expect further downside to Rs 2.35 lakh/kg amid cautious investor sentiment.

PTIUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Silver prices declined nearly 2 per cent to Rs 2.4 lakh per kilogram in the futures trade on Monday, tracking weak global trends and subdued demand in the domestic spot markets. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the white metal for March delivery plunged Rs 3,630, or 1.49 per cent, to Rs 2,40,730 per kilogram in a business turnover of 5,803 lots.

In the international markets, Comex silver futures for March contract were trading 1.45 per cent lower at USD 76.83 per ounce in New York. Silver fell more than 1 per cent toward USD 76 per ounce, reversing gains from the previous session, as trading volumes remained thin due to market holidays in the US, China and several other countries, Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst at IndusInd Securities, said.

Read Also
Gold & Silver Surge 1-2% On Value Buying At Key Support Levels After Sharp Correction
article-image

On Friday, the white metal had jumped nearly 3 per cent after soft US inflation data reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve would begin cutting interest rates later this year. Market participants are currently pricing in a rate cut in July, with a strong probability of a move in June. Investors are now awaiting the release of the Fed's latest meeting minutes and the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index report for further direction on the monetary policy, Trivedi added.

Meanwhile, mainland China's markets remained closed this week for the Lunar New Year holidays. Trivedi noted that Chinese traders had driven a speculative rally in precious metals in recent weeks, prompting authorities to curb market risks through various measures. "Silver peaked above USD 120 an ounce in late January before dropping sharply to around USD 64 earlier this month as sentiment reversed," he said adding that MCX silver prices may drop to Rs 2.35 lakh per kg amid a weak sentiment in the world markets. 

FPJ Shorts
Silver Prices Drop Nearly 2% To ₹2.4 Lakh Per Kg On MCX Amid Weak Global Cues & Subdued Domestic Demand
Silver Prices Drop Nearly 2% To ₹2.4 Lakh Per Kg On MCX Amid Weak Global Cues & Subdued Domestic Demand
Ahead Of Visit To India, French President Emmanuel Macron Posts Cute V-Day Pic With Wife; More About His Romantic Love Story & 25-Year Age Gap
Ahead Of Visit To India, French President Emmanuel Macron Posts Cute V-Day Pic With Wife; More About His Romantic Love Story & 25-Year Age Gap
Market Rebounds After 3-Day Slide, Sensex Climbs 572 Pts To 83,186 & Nifty Adds 188 Pts On Value Buying Push
Market Rebounds After 3-Day Slide, Sensex Climbs 572 Pts To 83,186 & Nifty Adds 188 Pts On Value Buying Push
'AI Models Improving Rapidly, Sector To See Exponential Growth In 3 Years': Microsoft India President Puneet Chandok
'AI Models Improving Rapidly, Sector To See Exponential Growth In 3 Years': Microsoft India President Puneet Chandok

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Silver Prices Drop Nearly 2% To ₹2.4 Lakh Per Kg On MCX Amid Weak Global Cues & Subdued Domestic...
Silver Prices Drop Nearly 2% To ₹2.4 Lakh Per Kg On MCX Amid Weak Global Cues & Subdued Domestic...
Market Rebounds After 3-Day Slide, Sensex Climbs 572 Pts To 83,186 & Nifty Adds 188 Pts On Value...
Market Rebounds After 3-Day Slide, Sensex Climbs 572 Pts To 83,186 & Nifty Adds 188 Pts On Value...
India's Retail Market Set To Double To ₹215 Lakh Crore By 2035, AI-Led Transformation Key To...
India's Retail Market Set To Double To ₹215 Lakh Crore By 2035, AI-Led Transformation Key To...
WPI Inflation Rises To 1.81% In January, CPI At 2.75% As Manufacturing & Metals Push Prices Up
WPI Inflation Rises To 1.81% In January, CPI At 2.75% As Manufacturing & Metals Push Prices Up
Educomp Solutions Defers December 31, 2025, Results Filing Amid Ongoing CIRP Proceedings
Educomp Solutions Defers December 31, 2025, Results Filing Amid Ongoing CIRP Proceedings