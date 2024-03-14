Stock Market Closing March 14: Indices End Day In Green; Sensex At 73,097.28, Nifty Above 22,100; HCL Tech, Wipro In Gains, Axis Bank Slumps

Markets End Day In Positive | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

Stock markets ended Thursday on a high note as both the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty closed in the green.

The 30-share BSE Sensex finished the day at 73,097.28, marking a gain of 335.39 points or 0.46 per cent.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty ended positively at 22,146.65, up by 148.95 points or 0.68 per cent.

However, Nifty Bank saw a slight dip, falling by 146.45 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 46,834.85.

Major Gainers and Losers - BSE

In today's trading session on the Sensex, several major stocks witnessed significant gains. HCL Technologies surged by 2.93 per cent to reach Rs 1,679.20, while Wipro saw an increase of 2.70 per cent at Rs 517.95. Infosys also experienced an uptick of 2.61 per cent, closing at Rs 1,643.75. Bharti Airtel followed suit with a gain of 2.42 per cent to stand at Rs 1,198.25, and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) rose by 1.77 per cent, trading at Rs 3,604.85.

Conversely, Axis Bank faced a decline of 2.05 per cent, trading at Rs 1,058.30, while IndusInd Bank slipped by 1.56 per cent. Bajaj Finance witnessed a decrease of 1.01 per cent, State Bank of India (SBI) saw a marginal downturn of 0.79 per cent, and JSW Steel registered a decrease of 0.73 per cent.

Read Also Stock Market Crash: 6 Possible Reasons Behind The Wednesday Crash

Major Gainers and Losers - NSE

Leading the pack of gainers was Adani Enterprises Limited, with its stock price soaring by 6.38 per cent to reach RS 3,091.75 per share. Following closely behind was Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, which witnessed a robust gain of 5.05 per cent, closing at RS 1,270.65 per share. HINDALCO Industries Limited recorded a rise of 3.65 per cent to settle at Rs 525.5 per share.

The rally extended to the automobile sector as well, with Hero MotoCorp Limited witnessing a gain of 3.52 per cent, closing at Rs 4,671.05 per share. Furthermore, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited saw its stock price surge by 3.02 per cent, reaching Rs 263.05 per share.

Among the laggards, Axis Bank lead the pack. The banking giant saw a decrease of 2.22 per cent, settling at Rs 1056.45 per share. Following closely behind was IndusInd Bank, experiencing a decline of 1.84 per cent to reach Rs 1475. Bajaj Finance also saw a dip of 1.11 per cent, closing at Rs 6384.4. State Bank of India (SBI) observed a decrease of 0.96 per cent to stand at Rs 740.1, while JSW Steel registered a decline of 0.90 per cent to finish at RS 785.85.