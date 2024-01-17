Stock Market Closing January 17: With Sensex At 71,500.76, Nifty Below 21,600; Indices End Day In Red

Indices End Week In Red | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,500.76, down by 1628.01 points or 2.23 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,571.95, shedding 460.35 points or 2.09 per cent.

Nifty Bank fell 2,060.65 points or 4.28 per cent at 46,064.45.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS, and Nestle India were among the major gainers whereas HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Apollo Hospital, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, SBI Life, and LTIM were the major gainers HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, and Hindalco were among the losers.

Market on Wednesday morning

The markets opened lower on Wednesday with Sensex at 72,055.15, down by 1073.62 points, and Nifty at 21,799.20,down by 198.15 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 46,944.85, down by 1,180.25 points or 2.45 per cent.