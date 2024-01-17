 Stock Market Closing January 17: With Sensex At 71,500.76, Nifty Below 21,600; Indices End Day In Red
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessStock Market Closing January 17: With Sensex At 71,500.76, Nifty Below 21,600; Indices End Day In Red

Stock Market Closing January 17: With Sensex At 71,500.76, Nifty Below 21,600; Indices End Day In Red

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS, and Nestle India were among the major gainers whereas HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
article-image
Indices End Week In Red | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

The benchmark indices ended lower on Wednesday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed at 71,500.76, down by 1628.01 points or 2.23 per cent. Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty ended the day at 21,571.95, shedding 460.35 points or 2.09 per cent.

Nifty Bank fell 2,060.65 points or 4.28 per cent at 46,064.45.

From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys, TCS, and Nestle India were among the major gainers whereas HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.

From the Nifty pack, Apollo Hospital, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, SBI Life, and LTIM were the major gainers HDFC Bank, Tata Steel, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, and Hindalco were among the losers.

Read Also
Stock Market Opening January 17: Indices Open In Red; Sensex At 72,055.15 & Nifty Below 22,000
article-image

Market on Wednesday morning

The markets opened lower on Wednesday with Sensex at 72,055.15, down by 1073.62 points, and Nifty at 21,799.20,down by 198.15 points. Nifty Bank in the morning session was trading lower at 46,944.85, down by 1,180.25 points or 2.45 per cent.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ram Temple Inauguration: Flights To Ayodhya From Major Cities On January 21-22 See Surging Demand &...

Ram Temple Inauguration: Flights To Ayodhya From Major Cities On January 21-22 See Surging Demand &...

Rupee Settles 1 Paisa Lower At 83.13 Against US Dollar

Rupee Settles 1 Paisa Lower At 83.13 Against US Dollar

Stock Market Closing January 17: With Sensex At 71,500.76, Nifty Below 21,600; Indices End Day In...

Stock Market Closing January 17: With Sensex At 71,500.76, Nifty Below 21,600; Indices End Day In...

BookMyShow May Be Getting Huge Cheque From Global Investor Soon: Report

BookMyShow May Be Getting Huge Cheque From Global Investor Soon: Report

Google Pay India Signs MoU With NPCI International For global Expansion Of UPI

Google Pay India Signs MoU With NPCI International For global Expansion Of UPI