NSE and BSE are shut on November 24 for Guru Nanak Jayanti. |

Mumbai: India’s stock markets are closed on Tuesday, November 24, for Guru Nanak Jayanti. The holiday applies to the equity cash and equity derivatives segments on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE. The Sensex and Nifty 50 will have no trading session on Tuesday.

Commodity traders will have an evening window on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), with eligible futures contracts available from 5 pm.

MCX Evening Trading Hours

MCX has suspended its morning session, which normally runs from 9 am to 5 pm. The exchange will reopen at 5 pm for the evening session, with trading available in eligible commodity futures, including gold, silver and crude oil.

The evening session will close at either 11:30 pm or 11:55 pm, depending on the contract. Traders can check the closing time for the specific commodity contract they intend to trade.

When NSE And BSE Reopen?

Equity trading on the NSE and BSE resumes on Wednesday, November 25. The pre-open session begins at 9 am, followed by regular trading from 9:15 am to 3:30 pm. The exchanges will also resume regular equity derivatives trading on Wednesday.

The Tuesday closure leaves four equity trading sessions this week, on November 23, 25, 26 and 27. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday are scheduled to follow regular trading hours.

Settlement And Withdrawal Timelines

November 24 is also a settlement holiday. As a result, certain funds due from trades executed on Monday, November 23, may be credited after Tuesday. The timing can depend on the applicable settlement schedule.

Brokers may also adjust the processing schedule for fund withdrawal requests submitted around the holiday. Investors expecting a credit or planning to move money out of their trading accounts can check the applicable settlement date and withdrawal timeline with their broker.

Next Stock Market Holiday

The next scheduled trading holiday for the NSE and BSE falls on Friday, December 25, 2026, when both exchanges will be closed for Christmas.