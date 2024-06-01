Stellantis India Appoints Shailesh Hazela as New CEO & MD in Leadership Shift

Shailesh Hazela - New CEO & MD, Stellantis India |

Stellantis has named Shailesh Hazela as its new CEO and Managing Director, replacing Aditya Jairaj, who is moving to the United States. Shailesh and Aditya will transition into their new roles by mid-July.

Shailesh Hazela, who previously held the position of Vice President for Global Purchasing and Supply Chain in the India & Asia Pacific Region at Stellantis, brings with him a wealth of experience and a strong track record of driving growth and innovation. Shailesh brings more than 28 years of work experience from various fields like automotive, telecommunications, and railways. He holds a Master’s in Business Administration and a Bachelor’s in Industrial Engineering.

Since joining Stellantis in September 2022, Shailesh has been focused on improving the supply chain across India, ASEAN, Korea, Japan, and other regions, as well as enhancing Stellantis' supplier network in the IAP region.

Commenting on his appointment, Shailesh Hazela said, “It is an honour to lead Stellantis in India. Our iconic brands have led the global automobile industry, and I am committed to upholding and advancing this legacy. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Aditya Jairaj for his contributions, and I am committed to fostering sustainable progress with our exceptional teams and partners. I look forward to accelerating technological innovation and strengthening our position in existing and emerging mobility segments.”

Expressing their enthusiasm about Shailesh Hazela's appointment, Ashwani Muppasani, COO of Stellantis India & Asia Pacific, stated, “We are delighted to welcome Shailesh Hazela as our new CEO and MD and we would like to thank Aditya for his leadership and contributions to Stellantis India.”

Stellantis runs three manufacturing facilities (Ranjangaon, Hosur, Thiruvallur), along with an ICT Hub in Hyderabad and a Software Centre in Bengaluru. It also operates two R&D centers located in Chennai and Pune. Stellantis continues its "Make in India" program, making India the sole country to manufacture four Jeep models (Wrangler, Compass, Meridian, and Grand Cherokee) outside of North America, alongside producing the Citroen C5 Aircross outside of France.