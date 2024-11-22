 State Bank Of India Empowers Uber Fleet Partners With Tailored Loan Solution
Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 02:46 PM IST
State Bank of India has introduced a customized vehicle loan product specifically designed for Uber’s fleet partners. This loan enables low-cost, tailored financing solutions as well as hassle free loan disbursement to Uber fleet partners. The strategic partnership between the two entities will leverage SBI’s extensive financial services network and Uber’s technology to ensure that the fleet partners effectively expand their fleet and scale-up their operations. The collaboration is aimed at contributing to the ongoing growth of India’s ride-hailing industry.

Through this collaboration, SBI has created a customized car loan product specifically designed for Uber’s fleet partners. The collaboration aims to support both new and existing Uber fleet partners, helping them expand their businesses with ease and contributing to the ongoing growth of India’s ride-hailing industry. The integration will enable hassle-free loan disbursement, helping fleets maintain optimal performance. By leveraging Uber’s technology and SBI’s extensive financial services network, the collaboration ensures that fleet partners can manage their finances efficiently and scale their businesses faster.

Vinay M Tonse, MD (Retail Business & Operations), SBI reiterated that “At SBI, we are committed to offering innovative financial products that support businesses across India. Our partnership with Uber highlights our focus on providing tailored solutions to a diverse set of customers. By offering affordable financing solutions to Uber fleet partners, we are helping to fuel the growth of the ridesharing sector, while also ensuring that fleet owners have access to the capital they need to succeed.”

Commenting on the partnership, Prabhjeet Singh, President, Uber India & South Asia, said, “This partnership reinforces Uber’s commitment to its fleet partners and aligns with our vision of fostering growth in India’s ride sharing ecosystem. By providing affordable loans through SBI’s customized offerings, we aim to create an enabling environment that provides fleet partners with the tools they need to scale effectively and contribute to the overall development of the industry.” 

