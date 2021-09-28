Startup Glamyo Health raises $3 mn in Series A round led by Ananta Capital, others

Glamyo Health, an asset light healthcare startup operating in the field of elective surgeries has raised $3 millon in Series A from an array of investors led by Ananta Capital and participation from Agility ventures, Udtara Ventures, We Founder Circle, Dexter Angels, Tej Kapoor - Managing Partner at Fosun, Vivek Gupta & Abhay Hanjura - Founders of Licious, Dhruv Kapoor - Partner at Sistema, Aditya Singh – Principal at Stride VC, Ayush Jain – Leading South India for AWS and others.

Started in end-2019, the brand has raised in total $3.5 million including the current round.

Archit Garg, Co-Founder, Glamyo Health said, “Due to the pandemic, there has been a huge backlog of elective surgeries. Lack of quality healthcare professionals and facilities is also a challenge in India. At Glamyo Health, we are bridging the pap with keeping quality at core. In the last three quarters we have witnessed 300 percentage surge in the business through our platform. Besides we have also grown 3x in Number of Cities in the last 3 months.”

“We have grown with a monthly CAGR of 35 percent in the last 18 months. The key reason for this growth is that we keep the patient at the centre of all our offerings. Surgical care in India is riddled with challenges like price opacity, even pricing shocks, friction in patient experience - just to name a few. Glamyo Health is essentially solving this trust deficit,” said Dr Preet Pal Thakur, Co-Founder at Glamyo Health

“At Ananta, we like to partner with founders who are chasing large market opportunities and building strong businesses with fundamental economics intact. We really liked the passion, vision and execution of Archit and Preet, as Glamyo has built its hospital network in 250 + Pin Codes in 10 cities. It is a big achievement for the 1.5-year-old start-up as many asset heavy players in the industry still do not have such a diverse presence” said Mr. Lovkesh Kapoor, Managing Partner at Ananta Capital.

"In this COVID era, Glamyo has used technology to deliver personalized patient care,” said Prashant Narang, Co-founder, Agility Ventures.

“Glamyo health has disrupted the healthcare industry with its asset light infrastructure and highly capital efficient business model, enabling the company to grow @ 40%+ month on month,” said Ankit Lakhotia, Partner - Udtara Ventures.

Neeraj Tyagi, Co-Founder, We Founder Circle said, "Elective surgery market in India remained unexplored for a long time. Given the fact that after a long time the field is getting disrupted, the scope is huge and thus it makes for a good investment."

The company currently has presence in 10 cities and has plans to scale up in 20+ cities in the next 6 months.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 12:14 PM IST